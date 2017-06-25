AmFam Championship marks 2nd year supporting community

A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him.More >>
Authorities say a Richland Center motorcyclist has died after a crash in the town of Spring Green on Friday afternoon.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval says a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment on West Badger Road in Madison.More >>
Two people were killed in a house fire Saturday night in Reedsburg.More >>
Madison Police say two teenage boys were arrested around 1:15 am Saturday morning after police say they battered a 46-year-old Madison man riding his bike.More >>
The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
Former Badgers star Derek Stepan has been traded from the New York Rangers to the Arizona Coyotes.More >>
If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things: One- he loves the game of golf. And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell. Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship.More >>
According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Milwaukee man. They say he was found safe in Tennessee, where he used to live.More >>
Madison Police say two teenage boys were arrested around 1:15 am Saturday morning after police say they battered a 46-year-old Madison man riding his bike.More >>
The dog won $1,500, a trophy, and a trip to New York City.More >>
Madison Police say their K-9 Officer Frees is to thank for tracking down a suspect police say pointed a loaded weapon at a woman on Northport Drive.More >>
We have more inside scoop about the Madison contestant on this season of ABC's The Bachelorette, Peter Kraus.More >>
Governor Scott Walker is hitting the road on his Harley this weekend, to promote tourism in Wisconsin.More >>
Madison police say a burglar broke a window at the East Madison Baptist Church on Milwaukee Street Friday night and stole money.More >>
A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him.More >>
Investigators say a driver was going too fast in Sauk County Friday night, causing a crash that sent five teenagers to the hospital.More >>
Everything from music acts to kid-friendly entertainment, and the rainout plan.More >>
