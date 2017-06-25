AmFam Championship marks 2nd year supporting community

MADISON (WKOW) -- The second-ever American Family Insurance Championship is in the books and organizers say they're grateful to be able to support local charities.



The PGA Tour brought out hometown golfers and celebrity competitors throughout the weekend at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. Tournament director Nate Pokrass says the players were happy with conditions and the event has grown since the first year, so they're working on a long-term plan for the tour.

Money raised at the championship goes to local charities, including American Family Children's Hospital.

"At times, it's emotional, it's intense, when you know you've got a world-renowned children's hospital in our backyard and we get to make a significant difference in that," says Pokrass.

AmFam CEO Jack Salzwedel says it's what drives everyone from the participants to the hundreds of volunteers working at the course.

"Everybody realizes that's what we're here for and everybody's aligned around that and it's just a really cool thing to all come together with that being the main goal," Salzwedel says.

Organizers expect attendance this year to surpass numbers from last year. Additions to the event, like music, were well-received by attendees.