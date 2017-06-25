National voter rights advocate comes to Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

National voter rights advocate comes to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A national voting rights advocate is in Madison this weekend, pushing for lawmakers to do more to protect voters' rights.

Jason Kander, president of Let America Vote, talked about many voters' rights issues, including the recent Supreme Court decision to take up an appeal of a judge's decision on voting district maps in Wisconsin. Kander says Wisconsin is ground zero for this case.

"It isn't a policy argument over whether it should be easy to vote or harder to vote. It's none of that. It's a political strategy by one political party - the Republicans -- to make it substantially harder to vote especially if you aren't likely to vote for Republicans," Kander says.

The landmark gerrymandering case accuses Republicans of drawing district lines to their advantage in Wisconsin.  Republicans deny any intentional redistricting and the state Department of Justice requested a stay, which was approved, to prevent redrawing of the maps while the case is still being considered.

