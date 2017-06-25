Madison woman wants to see Senate healthcare bill defeated

MADISON (WKOW) --- Senate republicans are pushing ahead with their version of a plan for health care in the U.S. Leaders want a vote on the bill before the July 4th recess.

But Patricia Hammel wants to see lawmakers defeat the legislation.

The 62-year-old attorney from Madison has glaucoma.

“I've been on medication for that. And I get tested and the visual field exam. And it's a preexisting condition," she said.

Hammel said the cost of her medical premium, as well as the cost of the medication to treat her glaucoma, will skyrocket if the senate passes the latest healthcare bill.

“I'm female and I’m over 60, so my premiums are probably going to go up at least 40%."

On Monday, several groups against the legislation will hold a press conference in Madison hoping to put pressure on Republican Senator Ron Johnson to vote against the bill.

Johnson said he's not yet onboard.

“We don't have enough information. I don't have the feedback from constituency who will not have had enough time to review the Senate bill. We should not be voting on this next week,” Johnson said.

“What I’d like to do is slow the process down, get the information, go through the problem solving process, actually reduce these premiums that have been artificially driven up because of Obamacare mandates. So, let’s actually fix the problem. But in the end, I come from manufacturing base. I will look at whatever I'm forced to vote on, and I'll ask myself, 'Is this better tomorrow than where we are today? Is it continuous improvement?' And that's what will guide my decision," he said.

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin said funding for essential programs will be cut under the republican plan.

“When I look at this republican Senate proposal, I see a lot to be concerned about. But the bottom line is that most people will pay more for less care,” Baldwin said. “We see very sizable and disturbing cuts to the medicaid program, which covers most pregnancies and maternity care. Almost half in the nation. We see cuts that would impact people who have loved ones in nursing care. And we see a weakening of the guaranteed protection that people enjoy today with their care,” she said.

Hammel hopes lawmakers can come together on health care.

“If I didn't have health insurance and I got injured, I’d have to think about whether I can afford to take care of myself.”

Hammel is not on her own law firm's health insurance plan right now. If she were enrolled, she said her preexisting condition would increase premiums for the nine other employees on the plan.

The press conference will be held at 1 p.m. outside the Wisconsin Commissioner of Insurance Office on South Webster Street.