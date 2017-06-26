Fearless winter athletes hit the ski jump hill for fun and practice

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- It may be summer but some winter athletes were out at Blackhawk Ski Club getting back into the swing of things Sunday.

The skiers, most of whom are fearless kids, were part of a camp that takes place to help keep them in practice during the warmer months.

The athletes took to the ski jump hill to practice their flight form using plastic mats.

One of those athletes, 11-year-old Estella Hassrick says she loves it and has learned a lot in the three years she's been ski jumping.

"I just like it. I like how you're weightless, and am sad when I have to land, but I have to otherwise I'll faceplant."

The camp will prepare her and the other camp participants for the winter when there are qualifying competitions, in fact the camp had a fun competition at the end of the day where athletes were able to test their skills against each other.

