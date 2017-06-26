Portion of S. Main St. in Verona closed for construction

VERONA (WKOW) -- If you live or travel in Verona, there's a long-term construction project we want you to be aware of.

The Verona Public Works Department says starting Monday, June 26, County Trunk Highway M (South Main Street in Verona) will be closed from West Verona Avenue to Valley View Street. That's about four blocks. The construction project is expected to last until August 18.

Businesses along South Main Street will stay open throughout the construction. You can access them via adjacent side streets.

People will be able to walk on the east side of South Main Street.

There will be signs letting drivers know about the detour. You can take Verona Avenue to County Trunk Highway PB back to County Trunk Highway M.