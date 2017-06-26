Supreme Court shakeup possible on last day of session

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- As the Supreme Court's session wraps up Monday, speculation is growing there may be a shake-up on the bench.

SCOTUS Justice Anthony Kennedy hasn't said anything publicly about retiring, but there are a few signs it's possible. His former coworkers thought he'd be retiring within the next few years, and then a reunion that was planned for next summer was moved up a year and held over the weekend.

Let's say Kennedy announces his retirement Monday. That would give President Trump his second opportunity to put a conservative justice on the bench, and the court would have a conservative majority.

Monday SCOTUS is expected to release its decision on laws in 39 states that ban direct taxpayer money to churches, and a state dispute over a playground in Missouri.

The Justice Department has asked the court to step in about the president's defeated travel ban, but justices aren't obligated to take it up. We may or may not hear about their plans there Monday.