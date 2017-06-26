Severe Weather Monday: 18 wildfires in U.S.; Hurricane Dora to hit Mexico

BRIAN HEAD, Utah (WKOW) -- Wildfires are tearing through parts of the West, with dry heat fanning the flames. Mexico is about to deal with an opposite problem as Dora turns into a hurricane.

Right now 18 fires are being fought across Arizona, California, New Mexico, Nevada and Oregon.

But the biggest active wildfire is in Utah. The Brian Head fire has scorched more than 42,000 acres so far. More than 1,100 firefighters are there with dozens of engines and helicopters. Authorities say that fire likely got out of control.... After someone used a weed torch.

A lot of communities in the area were forced to evacuate, including the entire town of Brian Head. "It is heart wrenching,” said Garfield County Sheriff Jim Perkins. “I get it... you know there are cabins up there that are generations old."

Forecasters there say thunderstorms are possible Monday which could change the course of action with the fires. Firefighters are preparing for that possibility.

Meanwhile, early Monday morning "Dora" was just a tropical storm. By 6 a.m. CST, it had officially turned into a hurricane. Hurricane Dora is getting stronger quickly in the Pacific coast of Mexico. It's predicted to bring heavy rains there, but shouldn't make a direct land hit.