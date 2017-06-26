Gorilla shows off break dancing skills at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (WKOW) -- Zola the gorilla had quite the time making some splashy dance moves at the Dallas Zoo.

The Zoo released video last week of the 14-year-old Western Lowland gorilla dancing in a kiddie pool and the footage has gone viral with almost two million views on YouTube. Some say it looks like he's break dancing.

The zoo says Zola's "dancing" is just playful behavior and shows he's comfortable. The pool is part of the zoo's enrichment program to keep animals engaged.

Some people have compared Zola's dance to the song "Maniac," even adding music to the dance online.