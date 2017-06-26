Richland Co. K-9 finds drugs and $9,300 in drug money after crash

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- Officials say a Madison man who tried to get rid of drugs before they showed up to a crash scene couldn't fool a police K-9.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office says it was responding to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 near Farview Road Friday afternoon when witnesses told them one of the drivers involved was acting strangely. They told authorities that driver, later identified as Raymond Otingham, had walked into a cornfield twice, and was acting suspiciously.

K-9 Rambo was brought into that cornfield and found two containers full of marijuana. The sheriff's office says he also alerted his handlers about the smell of narcotics in Otingham's vehicle. Authorities recovered drug paraphernalia, prescription pills, more substances containing THC, and about $9,300 in cash linked to drug deals.

Otingham, a 44-year-old from Madison, was arrested on possession and resisting charges.