COMPLAINT: Ahman Green's daughter states she was punched for not washing dishes

UPDATE (WKOW) -- WBAY in Green Bay reports Ahman Green appeared in court Monday afternoon facing a charge of child abuse and disorderly conduct.

Green signed a $2,500 signature bond for his release. He was taken into custody early this morning.

According to a criminal complaint, Green's 15-year-old daughter had gone to a neighbor's house saying her father punched her in the face, bruising her eye. She stated she and Green had been arguing throughout the day because she refused to wash the dishes. He eventually grabbed her by the shirt, ripping it, and carried her to the kitchen. She says she was thrown to the ground and he physically forced her to pick up and put away the silverware.

Green did admit to deputies he "popped" her, hitting her ear with an open hand, but said he may have hit her glasses, causing the injuries around her eye. He also acknowledged he may have ripped her shirt.

No one saw Green punch his daughter, however, did see him carrying or pulling her into the kitchen. Ahman's wife states the girl talked earlier about calling police and getting Green in trouble.

The court has ordered Green not to have contact with his daughter or any witnesses in the case, other than his wife, while he's out on bone. He is scheduled to be in court July 11.

