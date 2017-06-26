Former Packers running back Ahman Green arrested - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Former Packers running back Ahman Green arrested

Posted: Updated:

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Former Packers running back Ahman Green was arrested on Monday morning.

Our ABC affiliate WBAY-TV reports that Green was booked into the Brown County Jail around 1:00 a.m.

The sheriff's office referred a charge of child abuse-intentionally cause harm/ cruelty toward child to the district attorney's office.

The former Packers star may appear in court on Monday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.