Former Packers running back Ahman Green arrested

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Former Packers running back Ahman Green was arrested on Monday morning.



Our ABC affiliate WBAY-TV reports that Green was booked into the Brown County Jail around 1:00 a.m.



The sheriff's office referred a charge of child abuse-intentionally cause harm/ cruelty toward child to the district attorney's office.



The former Packers star may appear in court on Monday.