Police name homicide suspect, reveal he and victim were in relat - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police name homicide suspect, reveal he and victim were in relationship

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police shed some light Monday on a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning in south Madison, revealing the suspect and victim were in a "domestic relationship". They had previously identified the two men as roommates who has known each other a long time.

They also announced Monday they are referring a charge of First Degree Intentional Homicide against the suspect, Ronald E. Redeaux, Jr., 27, of Madison. Authorities have not yet revealed the name of the 52-year-old victim.

Redeaux, Jr. is currently in custody on a probation hold, 

The victim was stabbed in a four-unit apartment on the 100 block of West Badger Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say they answered an emergency call and found a trail of fresh blood outside the apartment. Inside, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says officers found the furniture in disarray, blood in and around the scene and the victim, who appeared to have been killed as a result of stab wounds. Koval did not give an exact number of stab wounds, but said it was clearly more than three or four times and that the victim was already dead when his officers arrived.

About 90 minutes later, police took Redeaux into custody.

The stabbing was Madison's fifth homicide of the year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.