Police name homicide suspect, reveal he and victim were in relationship

Police Chief Mike Koval says a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment on West Badger Road in Madison.

Police Chief Mike Koval says a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment on West Badger Road in Madison.

Diana Walker was jarred awake early Saturday morning by noise coming from the apartment building next door. She said the noised stopped. But about 20 minutes later she heard a different type of noise.

Diana Walker was jarred awake early Saturday morning by noise coming from the apartment building next door. She said the noised stopped. But about 20 minutes later she heard a different type of noise.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police shed some light Monday on a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning in south Madison, revealing the suspect and victim were in a "domestic relationship". They had previously identified the two men as roommates who has known each other a long time.

They also announced Monday they are referring a charge of First Degree Intentional Homicide against the suspect, Ronald E. Redeaux, Jr., 27, of Madison. Authorities have not yet revealed the name of the 52-year-old victim.

Redeaux, Jr. is currently in custody on a probation hold,

The victim was stabbed in a four-unit apartment on the 100 block of West Badger Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say they answered an emergency call and found a trail of fresh blood outside the apartment. Inside, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says officers found the furniture in disarray, blood in and around the scene and the victim, who appeared to have been killed as a result of stab wounds. Koval did not give an exact number of stab wounds, but said it was clearly more than three or four times and that the victim was already dead when his officers arrived.

About 90 minutes later, police took Redeaux into custody.

The stabbing was Madison's fifth homicide of the year.