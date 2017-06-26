Gas station attendant robbed on Verona Road

Authorities say a Richland Center motorcyclist has died after a crash in the town of Spring Green on Friday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a Richland Center motorcyclist has died after a crash in the town of Spring Green on Friday afternoon.More >>
A national voting rights advocate is in Madison this weekend, pushing for lawmakers to do more to protect voters' rights.More >>
A national voting rights advocate is in Madison this weekend, pushing for lawmakers to do more to protect voters' rights.More >>
Former Packers running back Ahman Green was arrested on Monday morning.More >>
Former Packers running back Ahman Green was arrested on Monday morning.More >>
A Madison man who tried to get rid of drugs after a crash couldn't fool the nose of the police K-9.More >>
A Madison man who tried to get rid of drugs after a crash couldn't fool the nose of the police K-9.More >>
A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him.More >>
A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him.More >>
As the sun was setting in the west, and the rain was moving east, vivid double rainbows were spotted across our area.More >>
As the sun was setting in the west, and the rain was moving east, vivid double rainbows were spotted across our area.More >>
Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Milwaukee man. They say he was found safe in Tennessee, where he used to live.More >>
Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Milwaukee man. They say he was found safe in Tennessee, where he used to live.More >>
Madison Police say two teenage boys were arrested around 1:15 am Saturday morning after police say they battered a 46-year-old Madison man riding his bike.More >>
Madison Police say two teenage boys were arrested around 1:15 am Saturday morning after police say they battered a 46-year-old Madison man riding his bike.More >>
A Hmong-American who recently received his medical degree plans to return to Madison to pursue research on using stem cells to treat chronic pain.More >>
A Hmong-American who recently received his medical degree plans to return to Madison to pursue research on using stem cells to treat chronic pain.More >>
The dog won $1,500, a trophy, and a trip to New York City.More >>
The dog won $1,500, a trophy, and a trip to New York City.More >>
Madison Police say their K-9 Officer Frees is to thank for tracking down a suspect police say pointed a loaded weapon at a woman on Northport Drive.More >>
Madison Police say their K-9 Officer Frees is to thank for tracking down a suspect police say pointed a loaded weapon at a woman on Northport Drive.More >>
We have more inside scoop about the Madison contestant on this season of ABC's The Bachelorette, Peter Kraus.More >>
We have more inside scoop about the Madison contestant on this season of ABC's The Bachelorette, Peter Kraus.More >>
Governor Scott Walker is hitting the road on his Harley this weekend, to promote tourism in Wisconsin.More >>
Governor Scott Walker is hitting the road on his Harley this weekend, to promote tourism in Wisconsin.More >>
Madison police say a burglar broke a window at the East Madison Baptist Church on Milwaukee Street Friday night and stole money.More >>
Madison police say a burglar broke a window at the East Madison Baptist Church on Milwaukee Street Friday night and stole money.More >>
A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him.More >>
A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him.More >>