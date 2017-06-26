Gas station attendant robbed on Verona Road

MADISON (WKOW) -- Very early Saturday morning, just before 2:00, a 38-year-old gas station attendant had locked up the building for the night when he was approached by a robber.

This happened outside the Capitol Petro Mart on Verona Road. The victim stated the man had a hand in his pocket, making it look as though there were a weapon. "Give me everything," was the demand.

The victim decided to run away, however, ended up dropping his wallet. The robber grabbed it and ran.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20's. He is said to stand 6'2" and has short hair, last seen wearing a black t-shirt and carrying a black plastic bag.