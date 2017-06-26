Well water contamination discussion featured on Capital City Sun - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Well water contamination discussion featured on Capital City Sunday

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The growing problem of well water contamination in Wisconsin was the featured topic on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Kevin Masarik, groundwater education specialist at the UW-Stevens Point Center for Watershed Science, and Rep. Gary Hebl (D-Sun Prairie) discussed the causes and possible solutions to the problem.

State Capitol reporters Matt DeFour of the Wisconsin State Journal and Andrew Beckett of Wisconsin Radio Network were also on the program to discuss the delay in the state budget process.

This week's edition of the show originally aired on June 25.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.