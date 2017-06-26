Madison burglar described as "wild-looking....Charles Manson"

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man is arrested after trying to break into a Doty Street home Saturday afternoon.

Police say the 20-year-old woman was bathing her daughter when she heard a noise at the window. She saw a man trying to get inside, so she grabbed her pepper spray and sprayed him in the face.

After the incident, she picked up her daughter, went into another room, locked the door, and called 911. She told officers the would-be intruder was "wild-looking....looked exactly like Charles Manson".

It didn't take long for officers to find 58-year-old Darrell Sunderlage II. He was arrested for burglary, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.