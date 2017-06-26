NTSB: Air thermal, material tear brought down blimp at U.S. Open

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has released preliminary findings regarding the advertising blimp crash at the U.S. Open golf tournament June 15.

The NTSB report indicates the pilot, who did not file a flight plan, interrupted his second flight of the day due of high winds. When he was about 200 feet above ground, the blimp hit a thermal - which is a rising current of air - which took the craft about 500 feet above ground. The pilot vented the aircraft to descend, that's when he heard a tear. The collapsing material caught fire after coming in contact with the burners, sending the blimp down.

The blimp was destroyed, and the pilot was was transported to a hospital via Flight for Life after going down in a field near highways 83 and 167 in Hartford.