Sen. Johnson says GOP leaders should not force vote on health care bill this week

MADISON (WKOW) -- On the same day the Congressional Budget Office projected 22 million Americans would lose their insurance under the Senate GOP health care plan, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) again warned Republican leaders not to push the bill to a vote this week.

"I don't think there's any way, or the chances are very slender, that I would have enough information to vote on a motion to proceed. So my advice to Senate leadership is don't try to force the issue right now," said Sen. Johnson in an interview from Washington D.C.

Make no mistake - Sen. Johnson is no fan of the Affordable Care Act.

"These Obamacare exchanges are collapsing, premiums nationally - on average - have more than doubled, in some places they've tripled," said Sen. Johnson.

But the Senate Republican bill wouldn't necessarily change that trend in Johnson's opinion.

He believes premiums would remain too high, due in part to a requirement that insurance companies still cover most preexisting conditions - a provision originally established by the ACA.

Sen. Johnson is one of four GOP senators who believe the current bill isn't conservative enough, while some moderate Republicans feel it is too harsh.



It is those moderates who Democrats and some health care groups are calling on their constituents to target.

"What can Democrats do when we're the minority in the House, the minority in the Senate, we don't have the presidency?," asked Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin). "It is engage the American people, and speaking out about this. And boy we can tell our colleagues are hearing."

Sen. Johnson thinks many opposed to the bill are engaging in scare-mongering, but he does want the people of Wisconsin to have their say before any vote is taken.

"I want a full discussion. I want the American people, I want the folks of Wisconsin to have enough time to evaluate the bill and to provide their input," said Sen. Johnson.

There are portions of the Senate bill Johnson supports, including provisions to slow the growth rate of Medicaid spending, and putting the states in charge of how that money is spent.