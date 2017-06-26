Klondike expansion means more cheese, but not necessarily more jobs

MONROE (WKOW) -- A company celebrated an expansion of its existing Green County facility with Governor Walker Monday morning, but in a sign of the times that expansion does not include a guarantee of new jobs.

Klondike Cheese Company is growing so much they've reached maximum capacity in their existing plant and have begun construction on a second facility on the same property.

That facility will exclusively handle the production of all on Muenster and Havarti cheese.

But because the new facility will largely be automated, the need for some jobs will be eliminated, according to Klondike Cheese Owner Ron Buholzer.

There could be some net increase in jobs due to more packaging at the new facility, but Buholzer said he's not certain of that at this point.



Governor Walker called it a reality of doing business in Wisconsin in 2017, where there is a labor shortage due in part to a low unemployment rate.

"The good news with that is the jobs that are created tend to be higher paying, because automation takes out entry-level positions and those that are there actually pay more and can support a family," said Gov. Walker.

The new facility at Klondike is expected to be up and running by next April.



While Klondike's expansion may not produce more jobs, it will definitely produce more cheese.

Buholzer estimates Klondike it will make an additional 100,000 thousand pounds a day with the increased capacity.