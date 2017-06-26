East Madison churchgoers still donating money despite Friday night burglary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are still searching for a burglar who stole money from a Madison church that was being set aside for a fundraiser.

A cleaning lady found a broken window at the East Madison Baptist Church on Milwaukee Street Friday night.

Several bottles with money inside were stolen from a drawer in a room of the church. The money was being raised for the Care Net Pregnancy Center of Dane County.

"We encourage [church goers] to put their spare change every day in it and a lot of people put in cash to support this ministry that helps single moms a lot and families," said the church's pastor Bob Ray. "They help them find jobs, sometimes they give them places to live, they help with medical expenses."

The bottles were given out to churchgoers on Mother's Day and the money had been accumulated up until Father's Day.

"We didn't count that money because it's not ours, we were giving them to another ministry and we just take the bottles and give them to the pregnancy center," Pastor Ray said, noting there's no way of knowing how much was stolen from the church.

Despite the fundraising setback, Pastor Ray says the burglary has encouraged more people to fill in what was lost.

"A lot of people just took another bottle and they're going to fill it," he said. "Our people step up, they care about others, we're small we can't do a whole lot but we do what we can do."

Since the burglary, Pastor Ray says the church is looking into upping its security. He doubts the person who stole the money had any relation to the church.