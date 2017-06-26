3 teens hurt when SUV crashes into buggy

WILSON, Wis. (AP) -- Three teenagers were injured when an SUV crashed into their horse-drawn buggy in St. Croix County.

The State Patrol says an 18-year-old woman was thrown from the buggy and knocked unconscious. She was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Two others in the buggy, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 128 near the Town of Wilson.

Authorities say the SUV's driver, a 33-year-old Glenwood City woman, was not seriously injured and did not show signs of impairment.