Bucks guard Brogdon voted Rookie of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) -

Malcolm Brogdon of the Milwaukee Bucks is the NBA's Rookie of the Year.
   The guard won the first award Monday night during the first NBA Awards show that was hosted by Drake. Brogdon beat out finalists Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, both of the Philadelphia 76ers.
   Brogdon was a second-round pick out of Virginia who led all rookies with 4.2 assists and 1.12 steals per game in helping the Bucks reach the playoffs.
   Embiid had the strongest stats, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.45 blocks, but was limited to just 31 games because of injuries.
 

