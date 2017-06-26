WI bar with haunted reputation could get worldwide attention

Madison police shed some light Monday on a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning in south Madison, revealing the suspect and victim were in a "domestic relationship". They had previously identified the two men as roommates who has known each other a long time.More >>
Madison police shed some light Monday on a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning in south Madison, revealing the suspect and victim were in a "domestic relationship". They had previously identified the two men as roommates who has known each other a long time.More >>
A Madison man who tried to get rid of drugs after a crash couldn't fool the nose of the police K-9.More >>
A Madison man who tried to get rid of drugs after a crash couldn't fool the nose of the police K-9.More >>
Authorities say a Richland Center motorcyclist has died after a crash in the town of Spring Green on Friday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a Richland Center motorcyclist has died after a crash in the town of Spring Green on Friday afternoon.More >>
A national voting rights advocate is in Madison this weekend, pushing for lawmakers to do more to protect voters' rights.More >>
A national voting rights advocate is in Madison this weekend, pushing for lawmakers to do more to protect voters' rights.More >>
A spokesman for the SAFER Fire Department said a man is dead after a crash Sunday evening.More >>
A spokesman for the SAFER Fire Department said a man is dead after a crash Sunday evening.More >>
NTSB releases findings on advertising blimp crash at the U.S. Open in Washington County.More >>
NTSB releases findings on advertising blimp crash at the U.S. Open in Washington County.More >>
Madison man, with a lengthy record, arrested for trying to break into a Doty Street home.More >>
Madison man, with a lengthy record, arrested for trying to break into a Doty Street home.More >>
Gas station attendant locking up for the night is robbed on Verona Road.More >>
Gas station attendant locking up for the night is robbed on Verona Road.More >>
A Madison man who tried to get rid of drugs after a crash couldn't fool the nose of the police K-9.More >>
A Madison man who tried to get rid of drugs after a crash couldn't fool the nose of the police K-9.More >>
Officials have identified the two people who died in a house fire in Reedsburg.More >>
Officials have identified the two people who died in a house fire in Reedsburg.More >>
"It is heart wrenching,” a sheriff in Utah said. “There are cabins up there that are generations old."More >>
"It is heart wrenching,” a sheriff in Utah said. “There are cabins up there that are generations old."More >>
If you live or travel in Verona, there's a long-term construction project we want you to be aware of.More >>
If you live or travel in Verona, there's a long-term construction project we want you to be aware of.More >>