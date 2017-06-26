WI bar with haunted reputation could get worldwide attention

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.

Shaker's Cigar Bar in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood has been listed as the fifth most-haunted bar in America.

It was a Speakeasy, where illegal liquor was sold during prohibition in the 1920's.

It was actually built in the 1800's, when it also served other customers who reputedly never left.

"We had people attempt to spend the night all night in the dead hooker's bedroom upstairs and about 10 percent are successful. I've had other things, you'll be up there and hear like stilettos walking back and forth, obviously the person next to you is still asleep you look around there's nothing there," owner Bob Weiss told WISN.

Producers who were there filming over the weekend say Shaker's is being considered for an upcoming Netflix series covering eight unique locations across the globe.

We'll let you know if the Wisconsin landmark is picked.