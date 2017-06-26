Third suspect arrested in connection with Northport Drive homicide in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say the third of four suspects in a recent homicide in Madison is now in custody.

Officers say 26-year-old Devon Davis was arrested last week in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals. Madison police say Davis will face a charge of being party to felony murder.

Davis is wanted in connection with the death of Mike Meaderds. Meaderds was killed during a home invasion on Northport Drive on May 30.

Emmanuel Johnson and Steven Johnson are already charged in the case. Police are still looking for 31-year-old Odum Carter.