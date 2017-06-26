Alex Weiss Logged 90 Holes in One Day Raising Money for Wisconsin First Tee Program

In one day, how much golf is too much golf? One complete round of 18 holes? How about five complete rounds and from an 11-year-old? Alex Weiss from Middleton accomplished that on Monday at Bishops Bay Country Club.

From sun rise to sun set, hole by hole Weiss reached his goal and logged all 90 holes.

"I knew that I could do it, because I have played many holes before and I've done things like this before." Said Weiss.

Weiss is raising money for The First Tee of South Central Wisconsin.

His original goal was $1,000, he has surpassed that and currently sits at $4,000. He receives donations from friends, family and golfers at Bishops Bay.

"It's really special." Said Alex's mother Nicole Weiss. "I think for somebody at his age of 11 to have the global awareness of how his actions can impact people around him."

Two years ago, at age nine, Alex played 54 holes. Last year he played 72, and topped that this year with 90.