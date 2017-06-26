Madison school board cutting class sizes in upcoming budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District is taking steps to cut class sizes after hearing concerns from teachers faced with too many students.

The school board voted Monday night to approve a $494 million budget. $500-thousand in health plan savings in the budget is set aside for new teaching positions to address large class sizes. The board is hoping to get enough state funding this year to add even more money for teacher jobs.



Teachers rallied together before the meeting and spoke to the board to encourage them to support smaller classes. Savang Chhorm, an educator and community leader who works for Freedom, Inc., came out to support minority students.



"I think fundamentally, it's the foundation of having a great school, is to have that great foundation within the classroom, within the teachers and the student interaction," Chhorm tells 27 News.



Substitute teacher Luke Gangler says it can be difficult to give each student the attention they need.



"Part of my challenge is being able to reach them and try to make it a productive day even though their normal teacher isn't there," says Gangler, of substitute teaching. "It requires building a relationship just in one hour with them, which is a difficult task and it's much more difficult when there's 30 students instead of 22."



The board also passed an amendment to the superintendent's budget to set up guidelines limiting elementary classes to 25 students and 18 for younger, high-poverty classrooms. It also reclassifies some schools with high-poverty classrooms.

Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham argued a policy change was a conversation for another day.

"I worry about creating a new definition of poverty through a budget amendment," Cheatham told the board. "To me, that is an important discussion to have that has all kinds of policy implications way beyond how we distribute unallocated positions."

Last school year, there were 18 classes in the district with more than 25 students and 152 with more than 20 students.

27 News checked with other school districts in our area about elementary class sizes. Sun Prairie aims for between 19 and 28 students in a class. The smaller rage is for younger students. In Verona, younger classrooms are 18 to 21 students and older classes have 23 to 25 students. In Middleton, younger students have 17 to 25 classmates. Older ones have 22 to 29.