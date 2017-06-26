Account Executive - WKOW

If you’ve ever wanted to work in one of America’s best places to live, here is your opportunity! WKOW, the ABC affiliate in Madison, WI has an immediate opening for an account executive. A positive and motivated salesperson committed to winning will love working for Quincy Media, a growing family owned company. Our successful candidate will help an established client list grow its bottom line with Green Bay Packers Football, Big 10 Football, local sports and news from the 2016 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Station of the Year. This is your chance to live and work in the home of the Wisconsin Badgers!

WKOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

Please submit your resume and references to:

WKOW

Human Resources

5727 Tokay Blvd

Madison, WI 53719

bbeer@wkow.com

No phone calls please.

WKOW is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted: June 26, 2017