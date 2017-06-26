Bucks' Antetokounmpo named 'Most Improved Player'

The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets have become double winners at the NBA Awards show.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the Most Improved Player award, following Malcolm Brogdon's victory for Rookie of the Year to open the show on Monday night.

Mike D'Antoni was then voted Coach of the Year, the second time he has won the award. He led the Rockets to 55 victories and a league record for 3-pointers this season.

D'Antoni, who also won the award while coaching Phoenix, followed Rockets guard Eric Gordon's win for Sixth Man of the Year.