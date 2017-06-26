Road construction a nightmare for one Verona business owner

VERONA (WKOW) --- If one of your favorite places to shop is in downtown Verona, be prepared to hit a few detours in order to get there.

Construction started Monday on South Main Street (County Trunk Highway M) from West Verona Avenue to Valley View Street.

Local business owners, like A.J. Ramirez, are feeling the pinch.

At AJ's Pizzeria, Ramirez said he usually sells about 50 pizzas on a normal Monday. But due to the construction, those numbers are way down.

“We are down about 70% of our normal Monday sales. And Monday is already typically a slow day to begin with. So being down 70%, we are matching pretty much labor with the sales coming in. So today is an operating loss,” he said.

Ramirez said customers are having trouble getting around the detours, so they're simply staying away.

“I’ve had people who say they don't even come this way because they can't get through. So they'll head somewhere else because they don't know if the road is open or closed.”

Across the street at Hop Haus Brewing Company, owner Phil Hoechst said customers are finding their way in.

“Monday, the after work crowd is pretty good and people come by for happy hour, things like that,” Hoechst said.

The construction is scheduled to last 6 weeks. Ramirez said he may have to cut employee's hours in order to prevent operating at a loss.

“There's a lot of different things I have to consider. Employees hours. How do I determine hours? Who gets the hours? At what point do we close tonight because sales are dropping?” Ramirez said.

The four-block stretch of South Main Street is scheduled to be closed until August 18, 2017. Businesses will stay open throughout the construction. You can access them via adjacent side streets.

There will be signs letting drivers know about the detour. You can take Verona Avenue to County Trunk Highway PB back to County Trunk Highway M.