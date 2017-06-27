RIGHT NOW: Ramp from northbound I-39 to westbound Beltline closed for crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- 27 Traffic Tracker is already showing delays on northbound I-39 approaching the Beltline, even at this early hour.

As of 4:00 a.m., Wisconsin State Patrol troopers are still dealing with an overturned semi on the ramp from northbound I-39 to the westbound Beltline.

Authorities are giving this detour information:

US 12 WB traffic will exit I-39 northbound at WIS 30. WIS 30 west to US 51. US 51 south to US 12.

The ramp is still closed.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol is on the scene of a semi that overturned near I-39 and the Beltline.

The accident is on the exit ramp of I-39's northbound lanes getting onto U.S. 12/18 westbound. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the accident happened just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

There aren't any reports of injuries at this time, but the ramp is closed as of now.