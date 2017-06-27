Police: Suspect robs Madison convenience store overnight - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: Suspect robs Madison convenience store overnight

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a man who robbed a PDQ gas station overnight.

The incident happened just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday at the PDQ at 7502 Mineral Point Road. Police say the suspect demanded money from the clerk and implied he had a gun. The man then left the store on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter and used a K9 officer to track the suspect, but they could not find him.

No one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is described as a white man, thin, with red-colored hair and "messed up" teeth. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and blue boxers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.