Police: Suspect robs Madison convenience store overnight

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a man who robbed a PDQ gas station overnight.

The incident happened just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday at the PDQ at 7502 Mineral Point Road. Police say the suspect demanded money from the clerk and implied he had a gun. The man then left the store on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter and used a K9 officer to track the suspect, but they could not find him.

No one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is described as a white man, thin, with red-colored hair and "messed up" teeth. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and blue boxers.