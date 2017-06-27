Travel ban to go into effect Thursday, but only partially

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- While the Supreme Court's ruling that President Trump's ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority nations is a victory, it's not going into effect as written.

The court declared the government cannot ban people "if they have a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States”. Those bona fide relationships include family members of U.S. residents, students admitted to American universities, workers accepting job offers in the U.S., speakers invited to address an American audience, and more. In a short dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that there may be confusion, hassle and even lawsuits in the 90-day period when it comes to defining “bona fide relationships”.

In the end, analysts say refugees with no connection to the U.S. will be most impacted, and that may turn out to be a relatively small number of people.

The ban targets travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen; all six of those nations have mainly Muslim populations.

The accepted part of the ban starts Thursday morning, and will stay in effect for its full 90 days. The Supreme Court announced it'll take up the case in October.

At the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Miami, some spoke about the ruling. “I can't really say I'm surprised with the Supreme Court, it seems like some of them are going to be in line with the president here on the travel ban,” said Boston mayor Marty Walsh. “I think the ruling of keeping, lifting the travel ban while before the case is heard, I think that's going to cause a lot of confusion and problems at airports."

Madison mayor Paul Soglin did speak at the conference Monday, but it was about food policy, and before the ruling was released. He had previously joined some mayors against the travel ban.