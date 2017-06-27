Travel ban to go into effect Thursday, but only partially

The Wisconsin State Patrol is on the scene of a semi that overturned near I-39 and the Beltline.More >>
Madison police shed some light Monday on a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning in south Madison, revealing the suspect and victim were in a "domestic relationship". They had previously identified the two men as roommates who has known each other a long time.More >>
Madison police say the third of four suspects in a recent homicide in Madison is now in custody.More >>
Madison police say the suspect who robbed a PDQ overnight was described as having red-colored hair and "messed up" teeth.More >>
Three teenagers were injured when an SUV crashed into their horse-drawn buggy in St. Croix County.More >>
Police are still searching for a burglar who stole money from a Madison church that was being set aside for a fundraiser.More >>
A spokesman for the SAFER Fire Department said a man is dead after a crash Sunday evening.More >>
A company celebrated an expansion of its existing Green County facility with Governor Walker Monday morning, but in a sign of the times that expansion does not include a guarantee of new jobs.More >>
NTSB releases findings on advertising blimp crash at the U.S. Open in Washington County.More >>
Madison man, with a lengthy record, arrested for trying to break into a Doty Street home.More >>
Gas station attendant locking up for the night is robbed on Verona Road.More >>
A Madison man who tried to get rid of drugs after a crash couldn't fool the nose of the police K-9.More >>
Officials have identified the two people who died in a house fire in Reedsburg.More >>
