RIGHT NOW: U.S. 61 closed north of Fennimore for serious crash

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- Police are on the scene of a serious crash north of Fennimore.

27 Traffic Tracker shows the crash on U.S. 61 at Robin Road in Grant County. The entire road is blocked there in both directions.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. 511 Wisconsin tweeted as of 5:00 a.m., the road will be closed there for at least five more hours to repair the guard rail.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News it has nothing to report on the crash. 27 News will continue to gather information on what happened.