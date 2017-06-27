June Dairy Month celebrates farmers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Each June, more than 70 dairy-filled events take place across Wisconsin in hopes of helping residents embrace and celebrate the Wisconsin Dairy Industry.

On Wednesday, Suzanne Fanning from the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board and "June," the official ambassador of June Dairy Month stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the importance of the dairy industry.

Dairy is Wisconsin's signature industry, contributing more than 43.4 billion dollars to our state's economy each year. June dairy Month is a time-honored tradition that began at the national level in 1937 as a way to celebrate milk.



Visiting a farm and enjoying a delicious dairy breakfast is a tradition in Wisconsin, and it's a great opportunity to go out and experience agriculture firsthand.

