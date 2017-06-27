CASA looking for volunteers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin CASA Association is looking for volunteers to help children going through the foster care or child welfare system.

CASA stands for "Court Appointed Special Advocate." They are community volunteers who are trained to act on behalf of young people who find themselves in the court system through no fault of their own.

CASA says there are about 6,500 children in Wisconsin every year who are put into foster care or the child welfare system, but fewer than 650 of them have a CASA advocate by their side. Wisconsin CASA is kicking off its "I am for the Child" campaign in Madison.

