Semi catches fire carrying 9 vehicles in Fairfield

TOWN OF FAIRFIELD (WKOW) -- A semi car hauler, carrying nine vehicles, catches fire Monday night, destroying six cars.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on I-90/94 at the 99.4 westbound mile marker, approximately half way between Lake Delton and Portage. Fire crews responded to see the semi-trailer and multiple cars fully engulfed in flames, up to 40 feet high.

Delton Fire Department used nearly 5,000 gallons of water to put the fire out. The cause of the fire was due to the trailer brakes overheating.

The semi was hauling nine midsized cars to Minnesota. Six of the vehicles were destroyed, estimating damage at $260,000. No one was injured.