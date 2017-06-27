One person killed during armed robbery at Madison Culver's

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say one man was killed during an incident at Culver's at 2102 W. Beltline Highway on Tuesday morning.



Police say four contractors were working on a remodeling project inside the restaurant during off-hours. Two masked men with guns entered the business.



One worked on stealing from the safe while the other held the victims at gunpoint. During the course of the incident, a 56-year-old man was killed. Police haven't said the cause of death, but are calling it a homicide.



The other victims are identified as a 22-year-old, 34-year-old and 33-year-old. All were men.



The suspects as described as two black men. One is said to be 20's to 30's, around 6'3". The other is described to be in his 20's, shorter than the other suspect.



If you have any information, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.



A press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Stay tuned to WKOW.com and 27 News at 5,6 and 10 for the very latest.







