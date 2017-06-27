One dead in Grant County head-on crash

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office was called to a head-on crash around 4:15 Tuesday morning on Highway 61 south of Greenwood Road in Fennimore Township.

They say 61-year-old David Olson, of Houston, MN, was southbound on 61 in a semi when a northbound vehicle crossed the centerline, colliding with the semi.

The driver of the northbound minivan, 33-year-old Lee Steinhorst, of Wauzeka, was pronounced dead at the scene. Olson was not injured.

Assisting the Sheriff's Office were Boscobel and Fennimore Police, Fennimore Fire and EMS and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.