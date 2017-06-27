Victim in Badger Road deadly stabbing incident identified - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Victim in Badger Road deadly stabbing incident identified

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the victim from the Badger Road stabbing incident Saturday morning.

Gerald F. Moore (52) died as a result of homicidal sharp force injuries. Additional testing is underway.

Moore's death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and Medical Examiner's Office.

