Victim in Badger Road deadly stabbing incident identified

Police Chief Mike Koval says a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment on West Badger Road in Madison.

Diana Walker was jarred awake early Saturday morning by noise coming from the apartment building next door. She said the noised stopped. But about 20 minutes later she heard a different type of noise.

Neighbor describes what she heard before fatal stabbing on Madison's South Side

Madison police shed some light Monday on a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning in south Madison, revealing the suspect and victim were in a "domestic relationship". They had previously identified the two men as roommates who has known each other a long time.

Police name homicide suspect, reveal he and victim were in relationship

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the victim from the Badger Road stabbing incident Saturday morning.

Gerald F. Moore (52) died as a result of homicidal sharp force injuries. Additional testing is underway.

Moore's death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and Medical Examiner's Office.