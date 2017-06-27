MPD: Four arrested after fight on Cameron Drive

An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
Police say four contractors were working on a remodeling project inside the restaurant during off hours. Two masked men with guns entered the business.More >>
Police say four contractors were working on a remodeling project inside the restaurant during off hours. Two masked men with guns entered the business.More >>
Madison police say the suspect who robbed a PDQ overnight was described as having red-colored hair and "messed up" teeth.More >>
Madison police say the suspect who robbed a PDQ overnight was described as having red-colored hair and "messed up" teeth.More >>
Madison police shed some light Monday on a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning in south Madison, revealing the suspect and victim were in a "domestic relationship". They had previously identified the two men as roommates who has known each other a long time.More >>
Madison police shed some light Monday on a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning in south Madison, revealing the suspect and victim were in a "domestic relationship". They had previously identified the two men as roommates who has known each other a long time.More >>
Madison police say the third of four suspects in a recent homicide in Madison is now in custody.More >>
Madison police say the third of four suspects in a recent homicide in Madison is now in custody.More >>
Local representatives and health care workers are calling on Senator Ron Johnson to vote against the Senate Republican health care bill.More >>
Local representatives and health care workers are calling on Senator Ron Johnson to vote against the Senate Republican health care bill.More >>
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is asking a federal appeals court to keep an inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" behind bars.More >>
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is asking a federal appeals court to keep an inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" behind bars.More >>
Three teenagers were injured when an SUV crashed into their horse-drawn buggy in St. Croix County.More >>
Three teenagers were injured when an SUV crashed into their horse-drawn buggy in St. Croix County.More >>
Madison police shed some light Monday on a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning in south Madison, revealing the suspect and victim were in a "domestic relationship". They had previously identified the two men as roommates who has known each other a long time.More >>
Madison police shed some light Monday on a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning in south Madison, revealing the suspect and victim were in a "domestic relationship". They had previously identified the two men as roommates who has known each other a long time.More >>
Police are still searching for a burglar who stole money from a Madison church that was being set aside for a fundraiser.More >>
Police are still searching for a burglar who stole money from a Madison church that was being set aside for a fundraiser.More >>
A Wausau man was one of around a dozen good samaritans that tried to save a man's life after he crashed into a pond off Lilac Avenue in Rib Mountain Sunday evening.More >>
A Wausau man was one of around a dozen good samaritans that tried to save a man's life after he crashed into a pond off Lilac Avenue in Rib Mountain Sunday evening.More >>
A spokesman for the SAFER Fire Department said a man is dead after a crash Sunday evening.More >>
A spokesman for the SAFER Fire Department said a man is dead after a crash Sunday evening.More >>
A company celebrated an expansion of its existing Green County facility with Governor Walker Monday morning, but in a sign of the times that expansion does not include a guarantee of new jobs.More >>
A company celebrated an expansion of its existing Green County facility with Governor Walker Monday morning, but in a sign of the times that expansion does not include a guarantee of new jobs.More >>
Former Packers running back Ahman Green was arrested on Monday morning.More >>
Former Packers running back Ahman Green was arrested on Monday morning.More >>
NTSB releases findings on advertising blimp crash at the U.S. Open in Washington County.More >>
NTSB releases findings on advertising blimp crash at the U.S. Open in Washington County.More >>