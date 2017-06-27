MPD: Four arrested after fight on Cameron Drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called to a large disturbance Monday afternoon in the 1900 block of Cameron Drive.

They say several people were fighting, some punching, some slapping. One person damaged a parked vehicle and another used pepper spray. A pregnant woman says she was struck in the stomach.

It is said the incident took place after threats and disrespectful comments were made on social media.

No word on any injuries, however, police say there were three female victims ages 19, 20 and 44.

Arrested for battery and disorderly conduct were: Robin Bowen (27), of Madison and Kenee Washington (19), of Fitchburg. Johnathan Norwood (23), of Madison, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Bianca Binion (22), of Madison, was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of unlawful use of pepper spray.