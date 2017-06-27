Corey Hart to take his spot on Brewers' Wall of Honor - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Corey Hart to take his spot on Brewers' Wall of Honor

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

The Milwaukee Brewers will induct former outfielder and first baseman Corey Hart into the team's Wall of Honor.
   Hart will be honored with a plaque at Miller Park and a ceremony before Friday night's game against the Miami Marlins.
   Hart said Tuesday he will retire as a Milwaukee Brewer. He also played for Seattle and Pittsburgh.
   He will become the 60th member to join the Brewers' Wall of Honor since its inaugural class in 2014. The two-time All-Star spent nine of his 11 seasons with the Brewers, batting .276 with 154 home runs, 508 RBIs and 83 stolen bases.
   He had five 20-homer seasons in Milwaukee, tying him with four others for third most in franchise history.

