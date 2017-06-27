Brewers activate Braun, Villar from disabled list - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Brewers activate Braun, Villar from disabled list

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

The Milwaukee Brewers have activated outfielder Ryan Braun and second baseman Jonathan Villar from the 10-day disabled list before opening a three-game series at Cincinnati.
   The Brewers on Tuesday designated infielder-outfielder Nick Franklin for assignment. Milwaukee already had a spot open on the 25-man roster after optioning catcher Jeff Bandy and outfielder Lewis Brinson to Triple-A Colorado Springs and adding catcher Stephen Vogt on Sunday.
   Braun missed 31 games because of a left calf strain. He hit .262 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs in in 30 games before going on the disabled list for the second time this season with the same injury.
   Villar has missed the last 16 games because of a lower back sprain. He hit .213 with six homers and 26 RBIs in 59 games.

