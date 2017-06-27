UW Athletics Hall of Fame to add 10 new members

Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South.

The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone.

“This is another tremendous Hall of Fame class,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said in a statement. “It’s got a little bit of everything from Rose Bowl-winning quarterbacks to NHL all-stars to great basketball players to our first Patty Kazmaier Award winner and more. Most importantly, these are all people who have represented the university in the right way and will be Badgers forever. I am really looking forward to the induction ceremony.”

Sara Bauer was the first Badger to win the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the nation's best player in women's college hockey. She led UW to NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007.

Darrell Bevell was a four-year starter at quarterback and set the Badgers' single-season record for passing yards (2,390) in leading Wisconsin to a 10-1-1 record and the 1993 Big Ten championship. UW made the Rose Bowl for the first time in 31 years that season.

Brooks Bollinger posted a 30-12 record as a four-year starter at quarterback for the Badgers. He led Wisconsin to the 1999 Big Ten title and the 2000 Rose Bowl title.

Brian Elliott led the Badgers' men's hockey team to the 2006 NCAA championship team. He was a first-team All-American in the net. He set school records for career goals-against average (1.78) and save percentage (.931).

Tamara Moore was a two-time All-Big Ten pick as the leader of the Badgers women's basketball team. She led UW to the 1999 WNIT championship and was the 2001 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Arlie Schardt was a track and cross country standout for the Badgers from 1914-17. He left school to join the U.S. Army during World War I. Schardt was severely injured in battle but recovered to return to running after the war. He was the first Badger to claim a gold medal in the 1920 Olympic Games. He won the 3000-meter race that year.

Bob Suter won a national championship with the Badgers men's hockey team in 1977. He was a second-team All-WCHA selection in 1979 and went on to play for the 'Miracle on Ice' U.S. Olympic team that won gold in 1980.

Tracy Webster helped lead the UW women's basketball team to the 1994 NCAA Tournament. She was a second-team All-Big Ten selection. Webster still holds the school record for career assists.

Guy Lowman coached three sports at Wisconsin. He led the Badgers basketball team to the 1917-18 Big Ten title. He followed that up by coaching the baseball team from 1921-32. He led the Badgers to a Big Ten title in 1930.

Mike Leckrone was honored in the special service category of the Hall of Fame. Leckrone has led the UW Marching Band since 1969. He established traditions such as the Fifth Quarter and the Bud Song.