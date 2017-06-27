Gilbert Brown leads football camp at Breese Stevens Field

MADISON (WKOW) -- We're in the middle of summer camp season and on Tuesday a famous former Green Bay Packers stalwart kicked off his camp at Breese Steven's Field.



Gilbert Brown got his campers going tat his youth football camp. He wasn't the only famous former Packer; Santana Dotson was there as well.



The three day camp is free for everyone. The goal is to enhance the skills of kids who want to play football by teaching the fundamentals.



"The youth is our future, and I'm trying to do my part to try to make it right," said Brown. "Here today, we teaching discipline. We teaching about life, teaching stuff about bullying. We'll do it all today."



Each day is a new day of camp. If you're child didn't make on the first day, don't worry. They can go on Wednesday or Thursday as well. It starts at 9:30 a.m.



The camp is part of a partnership between the Gilbert Brown Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.



