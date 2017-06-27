Bronson Koenig Runs Shooting Academy in Johnson Creek

Former Badger shooting guard Bronson Koenig has been running around the clock after agreeing to a two way contract last week allowing him to play for the Bucks or their G-League affiliate in Oshkosh. In the mean time, Koenig signed autographs and interacted with kids at his two day shooting academy at Johnson Creek High School.

Koenig is coming back from an ankle injury that occurred in May during a workout with the Bucks. He says he is returning to playing shape and going undrafted is providing all of the motivation he needs.

"I've kind of had to prove myself my whole life." Said Koenig. "There are people who doubt me and everything like that and I'm ready to prove myself and show what I can do."

Koenig went undrafted, but agreed to a deal with Milwaukee the day after the draft.

"It's a roller coaster and getting hurt with my ankle and everything and having to rehab that." Said Koenig. "Having to stay in shape for the workouts because the workouts are super intense."