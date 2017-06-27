Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan praises conservative Johnson - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- One of the most liberal members of Congress is praising conservative Republican Sen. Ron Johnson for opposing the Senate's health care bill in its current form.

Rep. Mark Pocan on Tuesday commended Johnson for his position against the bill, comparing him with past maverick lawmakers from Wisconsin.

Pocan says he hopes Johnson can "stick to his convictions" under "tremendous pressure" to vote for the bill.

Pocan says, "We've had some mavericks from Wisconsin before, let's see if he can hold out this week."

Pocan says even though he and Johnson disagree on why the bill is bad, the more time that passes the more opportunity there is to make improvements.

Pocan represents south-central Wisconsin in Congress, including the liberal capital city of Madison.

