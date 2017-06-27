Culver's headquarters reacts to murder investigation and armed robbery

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- Officials from Culver's say they are deeply saddened by the news of an armed robbery that led to the death of a contractor at one of their restaurants in Madison.

“Right now our thoughts and our prayers are with the victim of this senseless crime,” says Culver's Director of Communication Paul Pitas.

According to Madison police, two masked men entered the Culver's at 2102 W. Beltline Highway around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police say four contractors were inside working on a remodeling project at the time. One of the masked men “targeted the restaurant's safe” while the other “held the victims at gunpoint,” according to the police report. Police say the 56-year-old contractor died following medical distress during the armed robbery and the suspects prevented the other contractors from helping out the man.

The victim was “scared to death,” says Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.

“We have a lot of violence in the City of Madison,” Pitas says. “We've seen a lot particularly in the last couple of years so, am I surprised? No. And you never think it's going to happen to you but it often does and that is what we are dealing with today.”

Though each Culver's restaurant is “owned and operated by independent franchisees,” Pitas says the Culver's headquarters, located in Prairie du Sac, is a “support center” and will work with the location to ensure it has the resources it needs to be successful.

27 News tried to check in with the owner of the W. Beltline Highway Culver's location but she wasn't available for comment.

“She's emotionally spent,” Pitas says. “She's had a very, very tough morning. I've talked to her several times today.” He says it “will take [the franchisee] some time to get back up to speed.”

As far as security goes, Pitas says safety is a priority for the company.

“Safety is always an issue for us,” Pitas says. “We are always making sure we are creating a safe environment for everybody.”

Pitas says if the Madison Police Department comes up with operational suggestions to increase safety, “we will do it.” In the meantime, Pitas says Culver's hopes police can “get these folks in custody and bring them to justice.”

Culver's also issued a written statement regarding the armed robbery:

“Our prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims of this senseless crime. Our hope is that the perpetrators will soon be in custody and brought to justice. The restaurant will re-open when authorities have concluded their investigation.”