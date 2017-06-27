Titletown District begins to open next to Lambeau Field - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

ASHWAUBENON (WKOW) --  If you haven't been past Lambeau Field since football season, you're in for a shock the next time you're in Titletown.
    That's because the Packers' Titletown District is taking shape on the 34 acres of land directly west of the stadium.
    There's a tubing hill, and an ice skating pond and trail that will open in November.
    In September, the Packers expect to open a plaza and park area.
    And this is only the  beginning.
 "We're working with the village of Ashwaubenon on phase 2 which will include a residential component with townhouses and apartment building and we continue to work on other potential tenants with really a focus on high end grocery store, other restaurants and family focused entertainment," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.
    The Lodge Kohler Hotel has set its grand opening date for July 18.
    And a health sports medicine center opens in the Titletown District next month, too.

