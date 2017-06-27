Titletown District begins to open next to Lambeau Field

ASHWAUBENON (WKOW) -- If you haven't been past Lambeau Field since football season, you're in for a shock the next time you're in Titletown.

That's because the Packers' Titletown District is taking shape on the 34 acres of land directly west of the stadium.

There's a tubing hill, and an ice skating pond and trail that will open in November.

In September, the Packers expect to open a plaza and park area.

And this is only the beginning.

"We're working with the village of Ashwaubenon on phase 2 which will include a residential component with townhouses and apartment building and we continue to work on other potential tenants with really a focus on high end grocery store, other restaurants and family focused entertainment," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

The Lodge Kohler Hotel has set its grand opening date for July 18.

And a health sports medicine center opens in the Titletown District next month, too.