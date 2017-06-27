Local businesses promoted during Independents Week - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local businesses promoted during Independents Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Buying local is what this week for independent business owners around the country.
    Tuesday was the Dane Buy Local Independents Week Business Expo at Madison's Villager Mall, where more than sixty locally owned businesses had their products and services on display.
    And they weren't just there to sell.
"There are some that are looking for employees. The labor here in Madison is getting very tight so that's becoming a challenge for a lot of businesses.  And one of the challenges that the small businesses have, which is many here, is that they can't compete against the larger businesses that can afford to pay more," said Dane Buy Local executive director Colin Murray.
    This is the second year of the Buy Local Business Expo.
    Organizers say they plan to grow it even bigger next year.

