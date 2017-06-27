Donation hits a high note with music therapy program

MADISON (WKOW) -- A donation is helping the Madison Symphony Orchestra spread its music across the area.

Heritage Senior Living in Middleton presented a $1,000 check to the orchestra for its musical therapy program, Heartstrings.

The program brings live music to healthcare and residential facilities in the Madison area.

the music beyond being quality classical music is participatory, so we pass out instruments while they play so the audience can really be a part of the music and create music together," said MSO's Kathryn Schwarzmann.

Heartstrings has been performing at Heritage Middleton for the past three years.