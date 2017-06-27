Votto homers as Reds beat Brewers 8-6

Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.More >>
Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.More >>
Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South. The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone.More >>
Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South. The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone.More >>
The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
Former Badgers star Derek Stepan has been traded from the New York Rangers to the Arizona Coyotes.More >>
Former Badgers star Derek Stepan has been traded from the New York Rangers to the Arizona Coyotes.More >>
Gilbert Brown got his campers going tat his youth football camp. He wasn't the only famous former Packer; Santana Dotson was there as well.More >>
Gilbert Brown got his campers going tat his youth football camp. He wasn't the only famous former Packer; Santana Dotson was there as well.More >>
Wisconsin's senior U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is one of at least six Republicans being credited with forcing their leadership to delay a vote on health care reform Tuesday, as the state's junior U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says its time for those Republicans to come to the bargaining table with her and other Democrats.More >>
Wisconsin's senior U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is one of at least six Republicans being credited with forcing their leadership to delay a vote on health care reform Tuesday, as the state's junior U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says its time for those Republicans to come to the bargaining table with her and other Democrats.More >>
The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.More >>
The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.More >>
A company celebrated an expansion of its existing Green County facility with Governor Walker Monday morning, but in a sign of the times that expansion does not include a guarantee of new jobs.More >>
A company celebrated an expansion of its existing Green County facility with Governor Walker Monday morning, but in a sign of the times that expansion does not include a guarantee of new jobs.More >>
On the same day the Congressional Budget Office projected 22 million Americans would lose their insurance under the Senate GOP health care plan, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) again warned Republican leaders not to push the bill to a vote this week.More >>
On the same day the Congressional Budget Office projected 22 million Americans would lose their insurance under the Senate GOP health care plan, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) again warned Republican leaders not to push the bill to a vote this week.More >>
The growing problem of well water contamination in Wisconsin was the featured topic on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
The growing problem of well water contamination in Wisconsin was the featured topic on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.More >>
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.More >>
A national voting rights advocate is in Madison this weekend, pushing for lawmakers to do more to protect voters' rights.More >>
A national voting rights advocate is in Madison this weekend, pushing for lawmakers to do more to protect voters' rights.More >>
A federal judge issued a stinging rebuke Friday of disciplinary practices at Wisconsin's youth prisons, saying state officials have demonstrated a "callous indifference" to the harm caused to juvenile inmates by the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles.More >>
A federal judge issued a stinging rebuke Friday of disciplinary practices at Wisconsin's youth prisons, saying state officials have demonstrated a "callous indifference" to the harm caused to juvenile inmates by the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles.More >>
Meet feline officer Kelsey. This little stray caught the eye, and heart, of a Lakeland, Florida police sergeant.More >>
Meet feline officer Kelsey. This little stray caught the eye, and heart, of a Lakeland, Florida police sergeant.More >>